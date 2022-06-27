LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Stallions get ready for USFL Championship Game

USFL Championship week
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic USFL season is almost in the books, but first the Stallions have a championship game to play.

Birmingham will take on the Philadelphia Stars Sunday, June 3, 2022, in Canton, OH.

It’s weird for the players to play an away game. Bo Scarbrough and some of the team agree a little change of scenery is good, and they feel refreshed and ready to play in this championship game.

Stallions got to the title game by beating the Breakers in the semi-final contest Saturday.

Now their attention turns to the Stars, who knocked out the Generals.

Head coach Skip Holtz said his team has been hungry since day one to win this.

A 10-1 record for the Stallions is proof of that.

“And we are here not because of the play we called, it’s because of the sacrifice of young men who came to play the game,” Holtz said. “Truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Holtz said hearing the players talk about their ‘why’ is what makes this league so special.

Sunday’s contest between the Stallions and Stars is at 6:30 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Woman falls to death from Orange Beach condo balcony
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony
Person killed after train hits car in West End
UPDATE: Man killed after Amtrak train hits car identified
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot, killed Saturday evening

Latest News

Fraser Ellard
Lunch with Lynden: Meet Fraser Ellard, Barons left-handed pitcher.
UA one step closer to serving alcohol at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall
Source: WBRC video
Lunch with Lynden: Rock n' Roll Sushi
Bryant Vincent Named UAB Football Interim Head Coach for 2022 Season
Bryant Vincent officially named UAB Football interim head coach for 2022 season