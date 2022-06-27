Birmingham Stallions get ready for USFL Championship Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic USFL season is almost in the books, but first the Stallions have a championship game to play.

Birmingham will take on the Philadelphia Stars Sunday, June 3, 2022, in Canton, OH.

It’s weird for the players to play an away game. Bo Scarbrough and some of the team agree a little change of scenery is good, and they feel refreshed and ready to play in this championship game.

Stallions got to the title game by beating the Breakers in the semi-final contest Saturday.

Now their attention turns to the Stars, who knocked out the Generals.

Head coach Skip Holtz said his team has been hungry since day one to win this.

A 10-1 record for the Stallions is proof of that.

“And we are here not because of the play we called, it’s because of the sacrifice of young men who came to play the game,” Holtz said. “Truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

Holtz said hearing the players talk about their ‘why’ is what makes this league so special.

Sunday’s contest between the Stallions and Stars is at 6:30 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

