Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in Ensley on June 26.

Authorities say this happened in the 1600 block of 19th Street Ensley. So far, no word on what led to this homicide.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/ICLFAuoVxu — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 27, 2022

