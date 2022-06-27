Alberta gas station includes 1st EV charging stations in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCLAOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - A new gas station/convenience store in Alberta in Tuscaloosa County has become a ‘first.’ One Tuscaloosa city leader says the Extra Mile store doesn’t offer gasoline, but two EV charging stations.

The Extra Mile Chevron went the ‘extra mile’ and stationed two charging stations near the store. They’re not hard to find.

This comes at a time when the state made more than $4 million in grants last year for charging stations at several locations. Another $79 million in grants will come from the state over the next five years to post EV charging stations along the interstate corridors. One city leader calls the move in Alberta significant.

“It’s the first charging station at a gas station, a lot of people took exception that it’s the first charging station but it’s the first one at a gas station. There are a couple of hotels or private companies. I mean people at home have them so whether people like it or not, it’s the future,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

The Extra Mile opened just a few days ago. We tried to catch with the owner, but we were not successful.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.