Advertisement

Alabama Dogs and Herb Potato Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Hot dogs:

Hotdog buns

Connecuh sausage

Salsa:

8 Peaches chopped

8 jalapeños seeded and chopped

1 cup cilantro

1/2 cup red onion

1/4 cup lime juice

Salt pepper

Your favorite brand of white bbq sauce

Mix all ingredients. Serve immediately or let sit overnight for flavors to develop!

Serve salsa on top of conecuh dogs and dress with bbq sauce.

Potato salad:

3 LBS Yukon gold or red potatoes

1 cup mayo

1/4 cup lemon

1/4 cup mint

1/4 cup dill

1/4 cup basil

1/4 green onion

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

1/8 tsp Red pepper flake

Boil potatoes until tender in heavily salted water.

Mix mayo, lemon, herbs, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste. Mix with potatoes.

