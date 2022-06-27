LawCall
18-year-old shot and killed in Gate City

The shooting happened Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.
The shooting happened Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting in Gate City that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

The victim has been identified as Jaylan Markese Bloxom.

The shooting happened Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.

Bloxom died at UAB.

