18-year-old shot and killed in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting in Gate City that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

The victim has been identified as Jaylan Markese Bloxom.

The shooting happened Saturday night at 7:04 p.m. in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.

Bloxom died at UAB.

