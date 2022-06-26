LawCall
Woman falls from Orange Beach condo balcony

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach police said a woman fell to her death from a condo balcony on Sunday.

Investigators found her body near the Phoenix III Vacation Rental Condominiums at around 5:30 a.m. Police said foul play was not involved in her death.

The woman’s name has not been released.

