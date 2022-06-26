LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man

(KFDA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25 has claimed the life of 60-year-old Alva Collier of Sylacauga.

The crash happened on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway less that one mile west of Sylacauga city limits around 3:56 p.m. according to Troopers with ALEA.

fmovies
insert google map

Troopers say Collier was fatally injured when the truck he was driving hit another truck, which caused a collision with a third truck. Collier was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene according to ALEA.

No more information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate. We will provide updates as they are released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.
Homewood Police investigating possible drowning
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
FIRST ALERT: Prepare for muggy afternoon conditions
First Alert Update: More triple digit feels-like temperatures for Sunday, with scattered storms; also, monitoring two systems in the tropics

Latest News

Over a hundred people gather in Linn Park to protest abortion ban.
Protesters gather in Linn Park to oppose Alabama abortion ban
Protest against Supreme Court decision
Protest against Supreme Court decision
Show of support for church shooting victims
Show of support for church shooting victims
Smith's Variety is one of several businesses selling green bows to raise funds for St....
Green bow fundraiser in honor of St. Stephen’s shooting victims open to the public