Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25 has claimed the life of 60-year-old Alva Collier of Sylacauga.

The crash happened on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway less that one mile west of Sylacauga city limits around 3:56 p.m. according to Troopers with ALEA.

Troopers say Collier was fatally injured when the truck he was driving hit another truck, which caused a collision with a third truck. Collier was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene according to ALEA.

No more information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate. We will provide updates as they are released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.