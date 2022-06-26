LawCall
Russellville man killed in single-vehicle crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division say 47-year-old William Smith of Russellville was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Franklin County 81 approximately eight miles east of Russellville according to ALEA.

Troopers say Smith was fatally injured when his car left the road and hit a tree. ALEA reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate. We will provide more details as they are made available.

