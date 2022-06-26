LawCall
One person killed after train hits car in West End

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person was killed after a car accident involving a train on June 26.

Authorities say this happened on Jefferson Avenue and 17th Way. So far, the victim has not been identified. Authorities have not reported any additional victims.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

