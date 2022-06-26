One person killed after train hits car in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say one person was killed after a car accident involving a train on June 26.

Authorities say this happened on Jefferson Avenue and 17th Way. So far, the victim has not been identified. Authorities have not reported any additional victims.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.