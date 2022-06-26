Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma with 4-2 victory | Rebels crowned National Champs

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss Rebels are your 2022 College World Series Champions.

On Sunday, the Rebels defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series to become national champions.

After a scoreless five innings, an eventful sixth inning ensued. Oklahoma second baseman Jackson Nicklaus would reach first after being hit by a pitch. He would advance to second on a groundball to first base by Diego Muniz. During the next at-bat, Kendall Pettis would reach first despite striking out after a pitch by Hunter Elliott (Tupelo) saw its way to the backstop. A John Spikerman bunt fielded by Elliott initially scored Nicklaus from 3rd, but was overturned after a review by umpires determined runner’s interference hindered first baseman Tim Elko (Lutz, Fla.) from catching the throw.

The Rebels would escape trouble when a Patrick Graham fly ball resulted in the third out of the inning.

In the bottom half, Ole Miss would take the lead with a 1-out solo homerun by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (Glendora, Calif.). He would tally 3 hits out of 4 at-bats with 2 RBIs over the course of the game.

Oklahoma evened things up in the top of the 7th when a Nicklaus double into shallow left brought catcher Jimmy Crooks, who also doubled earlier in the inning, around to score from second. Mason Nichols (Jackson) would come in to relieve Elliott on the mound with 2 outs and runners on second and third.

Elliott finished the day with 3 hits and 1 run allowed and 6 strikeouts through 6.2 innings.

Nichols would hit one batter and walking the next, giving the Sooners a 2-1 lead and forcing Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco to bring in left-handed pitcher John Gaddis (Corpus Christi, Texas). Gaddis would earn the final out of the inning via strikeout to leave runners stranded on all bases.

Sooners pitcher Cade Horton would exit the game in the bottom of the eighth. Over 7.1 innings pitched, he allowed one run and 3 hits while earning an impressive 13 strikeouts. With Horton now out of the picture, the Rebels could answer.

A successful hit-and-run by third baseman Justin Bench (Redington Beach, Fla.) allowed TJ McCants (Cantonment, Fla.) to advance from first to third. Jacob Gonzalez would bring McCants in to score with a single into right field, and two wild pitches from Oklahoma reliever Trevin Michael brought two more runs across.

Brandon Johnson (Cottondale, Ala.) would take the mound in the top of the ninth and hold Oklahoma at bay, granting Ole Miss the 4-2 victory and their first College World Series Championship in program history.

NATIONAL CHAMPS BABY! pic.twitter.com/SnBB3atPcD — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.