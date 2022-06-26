LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-65 NB around exit 234

(mgn)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Department announced on Twitter that a motorcycle accident has caused I-65 north to be shut down around exit 234. According to ALGO, the shut down was reported around 12:02 p.m.

fmovies
insert google map

It is unknown how long the shut down will last so prepare for extra travel time and avoid the area.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.
Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot Saturday evening
Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
ADOC searching for escaped inmate from Decatur
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Russellville man killed in single-vehicle crash