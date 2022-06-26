Motorcycle accident shuts down I-65 NB around exit 234

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Department announced on Twitter that a motorcycle accident has caused I-65 north to be shut down around exit 234. According to ALGO, the shut down was reported around 12:02 p.m.

It is unknown how long the shut down will last so prepare for extra travel time and avoid the area.

We will provide updates as they are made available.

I-65 North Bound at exit 234 is temporarily shut down due to a serious accident involving a motorcycle. — Calera Alabama Police Department (@CaleraPolice) June 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.