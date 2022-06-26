LawCall
Green bow fundraiser in honor of St. Stephen's shooting victims open to the public

Smith's Variety is one of several businesses selling green bows to raise funds for St....
Smith's Variety is one of several businesses selling green bows to raise funds for St. Stephen's shooting victims' families.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People all across the Birmingham-metro are still in mourning over the three people killed in the shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on June 16.

Many are honoring them with green bows on their mailboxes and doors.

When WBRC first reported on the fundraiser, the organizers were so overwhelmed by community interest they needed to pause and come up with a plan.

Now, orders are open to the public through a few local businesses: Smith’s Variety, Flower Betty, and Norton’s Florist.

Brad Simpson, one of the owners of Smith’s Variety, says they were approached to help with the effort last week since they are known for their bows.

Of course, they agreed and so far, they have donated and sold a couple hundred altogether.

“It just shows the solidarity of our community, how the community truly cares for one another,” said Simpson. “It’s just a visual representation of that -- ‘Hey, we’re here for you. We’ve got your back. We want to do anything we can to help.’ That’s what I think the bow signifies more than anything -- just the support of the local community.”

They are on sale for $20 and Simpson says the proceeds will go to a memorial fund for the three victims’ families.

