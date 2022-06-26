FIRST ALERT: Hot and dry today, turning active with storms this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures in the 70s and areas of patchy fog to kick off Sunday. Most of the day will be dry but I do have a 20% chance for a pop up or two this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s and feeling like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A front approaching from the north will cause showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. The activity will get going across north Alabama during the late afternoon hours first and then move southward with time through the evening hours. We will see 60% coverage of rain and storms from north to south tonight. Greatest chance after 11 p.m. towards the I-20 corridor. As the front traverses through on Monday, storm coverage ramps up again during the afternoon hours but mainly south of I-20. I expect lower temperatures in the morning hours than previous mornings and because of clouds and rain chances, highs generally in the 80s on Monday. The front doesn’t move far enough to the south on Tuesday for areas along and south of I-20 to see not see more shower and storm development. Temperatures will once again be closer to normal. The comfy front will probably make it as far south as I-20 on Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, before lifting back northward again. It looks very humid after that brief visit from a comfy front.

Sunday weather 6/26/22 (WBRC)

Widely scattered PM rain and storms will be a part of the mix on Wednesday and Thursday, greater chance south of I-20. More pop ups on Friday but then the coverage looks to lower some but not completely go away for the weekend prior to the Fourth of July. It is still a long way out and we still might see Mother Nature’s fireworks interrupt displays that we try and create. Keep checking back with us and the easiest way is through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will not be extreme during the upcoming week, and we will generally see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Tropics becoming more active, and we are watching two tropical waves. One is located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and has a 20% chance of formation as it shifts westward over the next five days. A second wave over the Atlantic has a high chance of tropical formation over the next five days as it tracks west towards the Windward Islands.

