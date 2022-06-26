Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for the death of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham.

On Saturday, June 25 around 7:05 p.m., Birmingham Police officers say they were dispatched to the 7500 block of 67th Courtway S, on report of a person shot. According to BPD, when they arrived on scene, they saw an unresponsive male laying in the courtyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

BPD says Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene to transport the victim to UAB Hospital. He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Officers believe the victim and an unknown suspect were together at the location when an argument broke out between the two. They believe the suspect then shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

This is BPD’s 60th murder investigation in 2022.

