LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot Saturday evening

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation for the death of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham.

On Saturday, June 25 around 7:05 p.m., Birmingham Police officers say they were dispatched to the 7500 block of 67th Courtway S, on report of a person shot. According to BPD, when they arrived on scene, they saw an unresponsive male laying in the courtyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

fmovies
insert google map

BPD says Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene to transport the victim to UAB Hospital. He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Officers believe the victim and an unknown suspect were together at the location when an argument broke out between the two. They believe the suspect then shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

This is BPD’s 60th murder investigation in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.
Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

Latest News

Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
ADOC searching for escaped inmate from Decatur
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Russellville man killed in single-vehicle crash
Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man