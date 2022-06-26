LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ADOC searching for escaped inmate from Decatur

Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - Inmate William Walker escaped from North Alabama Community Based Facility at approximately 7:35 a.m. on June 26 according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, Walker is 49 years old, five-foot-nine and 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his escape he would have been wearing a state uniform of brown pants and a brown shirt.

Walker was arrested in 2003 for manufacturing controlled substances according to ADOC. He was serving a 20-year sentence.

ADOC says if you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Sawyer, Raven and Mason Powell
‘They were our world’: 2 young boys, 22-year-old sister drown at Clarks Hill Lake
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.
Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigating 18-year-old shot Saturday evening
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Absolutely Alabama - Tea it up
Russellville man killed in single-vehicle crash
Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man