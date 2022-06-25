LawCall
New hotel coming to Chelsea

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 22, the Chelsea City Council approved a business incentive package for the Auburn Hospitality group to build a new La Quinta hotel.

This was made possible through their existing business incentive plan or EBIP to help local businesses and offer incentives to new businesses.

This will be the first hotel for the City of Chelsea and Mayor Tony Picklesimer said it will have a huge positive economic impact.

The hotel will be located at Atchison near the Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Mayor Picklesimer said he’s been working on this project for several years.

“Our first hotel is an 88-unit hotel, they are expecting about 65 percent occupancy, what that translates to is they should have about 100 people a day staying in their hotel,” Picklesimer said. “It raises our population here in Chelsea about 100 people a day and those 100 people a day will use our restaurants buy gas and they will do all those things. It has a real positive impact on all businesses in Chelsea.”

Groundbreaking will begin in July and expected to be open by the spring of 2024.

