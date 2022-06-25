LawCall
Greater Birmingham Humane Society sees increase in pet food pantry applicants

Pet costs and inflation
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High inflation has some pet owners struggling to keep up with vet and food costs for their animals.

If those animal costs are hitting your wallet hard these days, one local resource could help.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has a large number of pets for adoption right now. Many are stray dogs, but some are animal surrenders. GBHS officials said surrenders are hard for owners and the animals, but it’s usually because of circumstances out of an owner’s control, like moving or financial struggles.

Ivana Sullivan with GBHS said they started hearing from pet owners earlier in the year that pet food costs were getting higher, so they started stocking up in their pet food pantry program.

Every month, they give pet owners free dog, cat, or puppy food. You have to financially qualify, but Sullivan said they have seen more applicants lately since inflation.

Sullivan said it’s more than just free food, but also spay and neuter resources, and vaccines if needed.

“If we have leashes, collars, beds available,” she said. “Anything like that, we will help you get that once a month and you can be on that program about four full months.”

After four months, they rotate through new families. Sullivan said they run the pantry on donations and are always accepting any donations possible. Click here to donate.

Click here to apply for the pet pantry.

