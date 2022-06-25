FIRST ALERT: Heat and scattered storms for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We are starting out the day a little warmer with most of us in the low to mid 70s. The cool spots remain in northwest Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the upper 60s. Humidity levels are on the increase today. With extra moisture around, we are forecasting the chance to see scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear for now. A weak disturbance that produced showers and storms in Georgia is moving off to the west and will help to enhance our storm chances later today. Get ready for another hot and muggy afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. With increasing humidity values, it will likely feel like it is in the triple digits today. A heat advisory has been issued for some of our southwestern counties today where heat indices could reach at or above 105°F. It includes Tuscaloosa, Pickens, Greene, Hale, Bibb and Sumter counties. The advisory begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to work outside this afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40-50% today. Storms that form this afternoon and evening will have the potential to become strong or possibly severe. Main threats include gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. If you hear thunder or see lightning, that is your cue to go indoors. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely occur along and east of I-65. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening, plan for the chance for a few storms. Temperatures will likely start out in the 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the baseball game.

Scattered Storms Possible Sunday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Areas that receive rainfall today could wake up to patchy fog tomorrow morning. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will remain high, so the heat index could climb into the 100°F to 105°F range. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Best coverage for showers and storms could occur in parts of northwest Alabama. Any storm that forms could become strong. Next Big Thing: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday providing us a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chance has increased to 50-60%. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 80s. The cold front will likely stall across the state for the remainder of the week giving us opportunities for afternoon and evening scattered storms. The upcoming week is looking warm and muggy, but the big heat values we’ve seen over the past two weeks should come to an end with temperatures at or slightly below average. Highs next week could end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has moved off the coast of Africa. It’s a little early to monitor waves of tropical moisture off the coast of Africa in June. Normally we focus on this area of the Atlantic in August and September. This tropical wave has model support for potential development over the next 5-7 days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a medium chance - 60% - it could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it moves into the Central Atlantic and eastern Caribbean. It remains too far out to know if it will have any impact on the United States. Most of the models keep this system small and possibly impact Central America next week. We are also watching the potential for an area of low pressure to develop along a stalled front early next week along the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center is giving this potential a 20% chance for something to develop over the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for highs in the low to mid 90s today with a chance for afternoon storms. Storm chances could ramp up tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. It could be a little wet along the Gulf Coast as tropical moisture surges into the area. Models are hinting we could see several inches of rainfall along the Alabama Gulf Coast over the next five days. Rip current threat could increase into the moderate stage early next week with sea surface temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

