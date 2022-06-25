LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in Effect until 9 P.M. this evening, scattered storms possible

First Alert Weather 4p Update: 6-25-22
By Wes Wyatt
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Another heat advisory is in effect for our area until 9:00 P.M. this evening. Heat index levels could reach 105º in many locations. Isolated showers and storms have started developing and the chance for pop-up storms will continue into tonight. Keep an eye out for lightning alerts. Some storms may be strong, with the possibility of strong straight-line wind gusts. Similar weather can be expected for tomorrow. Highs will be in the 90s, with more scattered storms in the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: A front will drop into the state tomorrow night and eventually settle-in across our area on Monday. This will help generate more numerous scattered storms and showers during the peak heating of the day on Monday. The good news is high temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year, although it’s still going to feel humid. Some drier air could drop into far northern areas Monday night, making for a more comfy start to the day on Tuesday. However, the heat and humidity will quickly ramp-up through mid-week, with more afternoon pop-up storms each day.

We’re monitoring a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic, labeled Invest 94L. Global data still shows this system maintaining a westerly course, crossing the Caribbean next weekend. This system may become a tropical depression within the next five days. Also, we’re now seeing a low chance for a system to become better organized over the northwest Gulf of Mexico within the next five days. This system will be moving in a westerly direction. I’ll have the latest forecast tracks in First Alert Weather tonight after baseball.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

