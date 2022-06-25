Crews in Tuscaloosa save two dogs from burning home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue say two dogs were saved from a burning home.
Officials said this fire happened on 36th Avenue, and the home was fully involved. Everyone was out of the house except for two dogs.
Firefighters found the dogs unconscious and under a bed, but were able to be revived.
So far, no word on what caused this fire.
