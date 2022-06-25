LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home. (Source: WLOS, Billy Green, CNN)
By Andrew James
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A North Carolina man says he owes his life to his dog for saving him from a black bear that charged at him near his home.

Haw Creek resident Billy Green says bear sightings are common in his neighborhood without any issues, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday morning.

“I’ve never experienced that before. I see bears out here all the time,” he said.

Green said he was out with his dogs when a bear kept walking toward them that morning.

“I yelled to get the bear to run off, but the bear came running, charged me and pinned me between my car and the house,” Green said.

He said his puppy was barking at the bear, which may have startled the animal, but his other dog, Shayla, jumped into action.

“When the bear came at me the first time, it was about a foot away from me. She jumped, and when the bear jumped back, it was trying to swipe at her, but she got the bear down the bank,” Green said.

It was a scary start to his morning, and Green said it’s an excellent reminder to stay alert for other residents.

“I’m going to be more cautious. I think I’m going to get some bear spray,” Green said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a helpline to report bear behavior in the area.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in relation to social media post
Tuscaloosa Police make arrests in relation to racist threat online
AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
This was the recovery operation on the night of June 23, 2022, after three siblings drowned at...
3 siblings drown in Georgia lake
Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.
Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks

Latest News

Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting
WBRC Saturday weather update 8a
WBRC Saturday weather update 8a
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear