Birmingham postal inspector says someone local tried mailing thousands of counterfeit checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local postal inspectors are warning of a mail scam that could be on it’s way to your mailbox.

Earlier this week, local US Postal Inspector, Tony Robinson, found four tubs filled with thousands of counterfeit postage and checks. He said it is all a scam and they were able to catch a lot of the fake mail, but some of it could still have been sent out, so you need to be careful.

“What sticks out is someone has put these in the collection box all at one time,” Robinson said. “All the addresses are scattered throughout the U.S.”

Robinson said he can tell by the label that they are counterfeit and the addressed recipient and the addressed sender were unaware and not involved.

“Inside is a letter that says ‘congratulations’,” Robinson said. “A lot of times it may be like a mystery shopper situation, but along with that, you’ll also have your grand prize. This one right here says it’s the Miami Postal Service Credit Union, which is a lie. It’s a counterfeit check.”

Robinson said the scammers likely comes from overseas and tricked someone local into sending out more fake envelopes.

“The scammers find someone local to the area to typically go out and buy their own printer and print up all this stuff,” he said. “Then, they send them an image of the postage, which is counterfeit, and the checks, which are counterfeit, and have them print all that up. Then, they bring it to the post office and deposit it for the mail.”

He said you need to be careful not to deposit the fake check, because they can gain access to your bank account.

“People here in Birmingham are receiving these,” Robinson said. ”They are hoping people deposit this. Often times they are trying to rope additional victims into also mail things, or sometimes, they use these checks to gain information about the person’s bank account.”

Robinson said you can reach out to US postal inspectors or your local postmaster if you receive one of these fake envelopes.

Click here for more resources on postal scams.

