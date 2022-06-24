LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

West Alabama Women’s Center sounds off on abortion ruling

Alabama’s three abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions. One of them is in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama’s three abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions. One of them is in Tuscaloosa.(WCAX)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent ruling in effect by the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe versus Wade, but gives the states the right to pass their own laws regarding abortion. Meantime, Alabama’s three abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions. One of them is in Tuscaloosa.

All was quiet on June 24 at the West Alabama Women’s Center located off Jack Warner Parkway. During our time there, there were no protestors for or against the ruling.

We did manage to speak with the operations manager of the clinic. Robin Marty says they have, in fact, halted all procedures and spent the better part of today canceling appointments. How many appointments? More than one hundred of them, according to Marty. Marty says she was not surprised by the supreme court’s ruling. She was only surprised it came down today.

“I was surprised it was today. I actually assumed that there was going to be a decision sometime next week, and as such we have still been seeing patients and scheduling appointments for next week. Alabama has a 48 hour waiting period which means that a person comes in, has their ultra sound, has counseling, received materials from the state, and then they must leave for at 48 hours before they are allowed to have the procedure,” said Marty.

Although abortions will no longer be provided at the clinic, Robin Marty says they do plan to continue providing other services such as contraceptives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to find a new school resource officer...
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office stress the need for School Resource Officers
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Jeffco Sheriff’s Office: Concerns over deputy’s handling of inmate who escaped
Search for inmate, ambulance in Jefferson County
Search for inmate, ambulance in Jefferson County
Judge grants motion to lift injunction on state abortion law
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Alabama files emergency motion to lift injunction on state abortion law