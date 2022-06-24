West Alabama Women’s Center sounds off on abortion ruling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent ruling in effect by the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe versus Wade, but gives the states the right to pass their own laws regarding abortion. Meantime, Alabama’s three abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions. One of them is in Tuscaloosa.

All was quiet on June 24 at the West Alabama Women’s Center located off Jack Warner Parkway. During our time there, there were no protestors for or against the ruling.

We did manage to speak with the operations manager of the clinic. Robin Marty says they have, in fact, halted all procedures and spent the better part of today canceling appointments. How many appointments? More than one hundred of them, according to Marty. Marty says she was not surprised by the supreme court’s ruling. She was only surprised it came down today.

“I was surprised it was today. I actually assumed that there was going to be a decision sometime next week, and as such we have still been seeing patients and scheduling appointments for next week. Alabama has a 48 hour waiting period which means that a person comes in, has their ultra sound, has counseling, received materials from the state, and then they must leave for at 48 hours before they are allowed to have the procedure,” said Marty.

Although abortions will no longer be provided at the clinic, Robin Marty says they do plan to continue providing other services such as contraceptives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.