Walker Kessler drafted 22nd by the Memphis Grizzlies; traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.
By Alex Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn Tiger Walker Kessler was drafted as the 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, but will be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kessler spent one season with the Tigers after transferring from North Carolina, averaging just more than 11 points per game, with eight rebounds per game. Kessler also led college basketball in blocks per game with 4.6, leading to him being named the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. He is the first player in Auburn history to win the award.

Kessler was named as a member of the All-SEC First Team, and a Third Team All-American.

Kessler is the second Auburn player taken in the draft, with Jabari Smith being taken third by the Houston Rockets.

