Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police make an arrest after a student from a West Alabama community college is accused of threatening to shoot black people. The threat was made in a video.

Tuscaloosa Police confirm charging someone within hours of being notified.

A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman tells me they were notified by the public and administrators at Shelton State Community College on June 23. Soon afterwards, a student was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Authorities say 20 year-old Sydney Angela Holder was charged with disorderly conduct in relation to a statement made on social media Wednesday.

Officers say they interviewed Holder at police headquarters and later charged her.

Lisa Young, President of Tuscaloosa County’s NAACP branch, says concerned by students who share a class with Holder came forward.

In the video, Holder is accused of using a racial slur, threatening to shoot black people and shows a gun.

Young says she contacted administrators at Shelton State and the police as soon as she was notified.

“We live in a country where in the past 30 days, we’ve had over 50 incidents of gun violence, of mass shootings. And people are walking around terrorized. They feel terrorized so, I actually considered it a domestic terrorist threat,” said Young.

We’ve reached out to Shelton State Community College for a comment. We have not heard back yet.

