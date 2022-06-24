Temporary shelter plan for homeless no longer an option during World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Compassion Project team announced some changes to their efforts to help the homeless both during and after the World Games.

The team hoped to have enough temporary homes and shelters to give everyone displaced by the World Games security perimeters a place to go.

Several organizations were partnering together to both build the shelters and provide resources.

Unfortunately, no one will be sleeping inside the temporary homes during the World Games. This comes as questions about their overall safety began to ramp up, in particular with temperatures climbing.

“We do not intend to allow these to be used or operationalized until we are absolutely certain they are safe. That has always been a core value of the project as is the notion that people should be able to live through the trauma of homelessness with dignity and security,” said Alabama Center for Architecture Volunteer Bruce Lanier.

The other Compassion Project services will still be offered at Faith Chapel care center and they include food, showers, counseling and leaders hope those who attend give their thoughts on the temporary homes.

“What we will be doing during the games is using this unique opportunity where a significant number of Birmingham’s unsheltered homeless will be participating and using the services offered at the Faith Chapel Care Center Site, to receive direct feed back on the design and the nature of this development, from the community it intends to serve,” said Lanier.

This group says it will refine its design based on this feedback and they’ll move them after the games in hopes of one day becoming operational. Also important to note, while several organizations are partnering together to make all this happen, neither the World Games or the City of Birmingham is involved in the project.

