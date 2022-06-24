Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked most of the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 236 mile marker past Exit 238 US31 in Alabaster Friday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The crash happened at approximately 2:47 p.m. No word on injuries.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 236.8 past Exit 238 US31/Alabaster in Alabaster. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/sm0f0NIjAV — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) June 24, 2022

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation.

