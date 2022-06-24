Money set to pour in to Chilton County thanks to 75th Annual Peach Festival

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton City Fest kicks off on June 25, but the fun and festivities are just getting started in Chilton County this weekend.

There’s a lot of fun planned, but it’s not just about having a good time. This week long list of events is about celebrating what makes Chilton county special, the peaches, and the community.

The celebratory efforts also bring in money and travelers from far and wide.

“We have got people who have told us they are coming from over seven hours away,” said Chilton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rachel Martin.

The weekend has everything you could hope for. Saturday, the Clanton City Fest will kick off all the fun and the 75th Peach festival will be in full swing.

“Last year we had around 15,000 people come out and that is about a 1.2 million dollar impact on our area. That’s people coming in and spending money. They come here and enjoy the day and when they leave they’re spending money,” said Martin.

City leaders hope both the number of visitors, and that dollar amount grow even larger this year, with the community pushing the festival harder than ever before.

“190 vendors are going to be here tomorrow plus thirty five, forty food trucks, music all day long, we got the parade at 9:30 in the morning. The impact for this is going to be great,” said Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims.

To have a great impact, you need great community involvement.

“We got the Chilton County football team, the coaches brought them all down here. They’re out here loading up trucks and unloading trucks. Then we got the student SGA, the girls been out here putting up tents and things like that. It’s just a community effort,” said Mayor Mims.

Some workers tell me they have been preparing for this weekend for close to ten months, and highly encourage you to come experience all the fun for yourself.

