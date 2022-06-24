LawCall
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, June 24, has claimed the life of a Lagrange, Ga. man.

Police say 45-year-old Jason B. Vaughn was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on U.S. 280 near the 17 mile marker, within the city limits of Chelsea, according to police.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

