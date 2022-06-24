LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Magic take Duke’s Paolo Banchero with 1st pick in NBA draft

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke freshman Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.

Banchero, wearing a purple suit full of bling, received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final.

The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.

All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Homicide investigation on 6th St SW in Birmingham
B’ham PD: Woman, 48, found dead inside home on 6th Street SW
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
David Westbrook
VIDEO: Surveillance video released in case of UAB researcher shot and killed

Latest News

A gun reform measure is moving forward in the U.S. Senate
Senators put gun reform bill on the fast track as they move toward a final vote
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 hearing: Trump told Justice Dept. to call election ‘corrupt’
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
Nearly 200 kids throw illegal house party at $8 million mansion, sheriff’s office says
The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
SCOTUS strikes down concealed carry gun law