Lane closure still in effect on I-59 SB near Gadsden

GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-59 SB is closed after an accident involving a commercial vehicle early this morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 185.

One lane of traffic is closed as a result.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

