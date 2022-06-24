LawCall
Lane closure still in effect on I-59 SB near Gadsden

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-59 SB is closed after an accident involving a commercial vehicle early this morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 185.

One lane of traffic is closed as a result.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

