Judge grants motion to lift injunction on state abortion law

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WBRC Staff, WAFF 48 Digital Staff and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United States District Judge Myron Thompson granted Alabama’s motion to dissolve a preliminary injunction related to the Alabama Human Life Protection Act in 2019 to, “protect unborn children from abortion.”

Marshall filed the motion Friday afternoon.

Thompson’s order said, “The defendants’ emergency motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction (Doc. 190), which is unopposed, is granted; and (2) The October 29, 2019, preliminary injunction (Doc. 69) is dissolved.”

Alabama’s attorney general issued a forceful statement Friday in regard to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Attorney General Steve Marshal gave notice that “[b]ecause neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect.”

Marshall also gave notice that the state will “immediately” file motions to dissolve any injunction on state laws dealing with abortion that had been halted by the courts. Among those laws was the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which was one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country when Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law in 2019. The law made performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health was in danger. It did not provide any exceptions for rape or incest.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade Friday. Justices ruled in favor of a Mississippi law and in doing so, decided abortion should not be protected under the Constitution.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

