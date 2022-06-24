Jeffco Sheriff’s Office: Concerns over deputy’s handling of inmate who escaped

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - New information released from the Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office mentions concerns over “whether the deputy properly handled” an escaped inmate during transportation.

Here is the full release:

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the process of transporting a prisoner from UAB Hospital back to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. The inmate was able to escape from the transporting Deputy, gain control of an unoccupied ambulance and flee the area. In an effort to get information regarding the identification of the inmate to the public in a timely manner, it was initially thought that the inmate had “overpowered” the deputy during the transport. We have been focusing on locating this subject and bringing him back into custody, however, we are also investigating how this inmate was able to escape. This is still an active investigation, however, we have concerns as to the whether the deputy properly handled the inmate during transportation. We have received video that appears to show activity that is not consistent with the training provided to our personnel. An in-depth investigation into all aspects of this escape is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion.

Meanwhile, Cullman Police believe the inmate, accused of stealing the ambulance, also stole an SUV from a Walmart Thursday morning.

Cullman PD PIO Sgt. Adam Clark says 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford is thought to be traveling with a woman.

The 2004 silver GMC Envoy was stolen from the Walmart on Olive Street SW. It has a red dive sticker, or scuba diving sticker, on the back. Police say do not approach the SUV or Bradford if you see him, but call 911.

Birmingham Police were able to find the stolen ambulance in Robinwood, but are still searching for Bradford.

They searched the Robinwood-Tarrant area for over two hours Wednesday night.

Bradford was charged with 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.