How Juul’s ban will impact businesses and schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA ordered stores to pull Juul e-cigarettes from shelves on Thursday. Many smoke shops and gas stations were not shocked to see the former king of the e-cig industry banned from the US marketplace.

While once a huge financial driver for local businesses, it is nowhere near as popular as it once was.

“When Juul came out on the market, you couldn’t keep it. It was the number one product by far. It was just so popular.,” said Mac’s One Stop Owner Allen Ehl.

Ehl says since then, several other brands have caught up, and believes his business will do just fine regardless of the ban, but Juuling or vaping remains a problem in several schools all across the country.

“We were hearing from many different stake holders. We were hearing from parents, community leaders, from educators and administrators and even from our students. I have our student superintendent council and our students were expressing concerns that they wanted the vaping to stop,” said Walker County Superintendent Dennis Willingham.

The issue became so large, the Walker County School system took action.

“The vaping is a serious and detrimental hazard to our students so we have invested in sensors and camera systems and other measures that have proven to be effective in our schools,” said Willingham.

Willingham is proud of the district’s efforts, but stresses Juul is just the most popular brand, and vaping among teens will likely remain a problem.

“I think banning the Juul brand is a huge step in the right direction. Not just for our community and our society, but in particular for our students as a whole,” said Willingham.

Juul intends on seeking a “stay” in the marketplace, but at this moment their e-cigs are no longer supposed to be sold in the states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.