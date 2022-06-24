LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Jose

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jose, born June 2008, enjoys being outside and playing basketball. Jose loves talking about sports.

He can be shy at times, but will open up as he gets more comfortable. Jose will do well in a family that will take time to assist him with care and understanding.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Jose
Stallions leave for playoffs
Stallions off to compete for USFL Championship for fans in Birmingham
Suporting Black-owned businesses during The World Games.
Mayor Woodfin, Mastercard and BBRC announce new campaign to support Black-owned businesses during The World Games
Absolutely Alabama
Tea It Up