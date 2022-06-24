LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Glencoe K9 assists officer in drug investigation, arrest

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia woman faces drug charges in Etowah County following an arrest and investigation, according to Sheriff Jonathan Horton.

Horton said Natasha Deanna Scott, 45, of Atlanta, is charged with Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine) and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit.

On June 23, 2022 Officer Joseph Richey with the Glencoe Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Scott for a tint violation. During the course of the traffic stop,
Officer Richey deployed his K9 partner Dexter. According to Richey, Dexter gave a positive indication of illegal narcotics present.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

During the search of the vehicle approximately 4.4 pounds of Methamphetamine and one handgun was recovered, according to officials.

Scott was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $102,000.00 cash bond.

Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.
Drug trafficking investigation in Etowah Co.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Glencoe Police Department, and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Classic at Regions Field
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote