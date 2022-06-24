LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas station owner says high prices aren’t impacting travel

AAA expects almost 48 million people will fuel up the weekend during the fourth of July. AAA is...
AAA expects almost 48 million people will fuel up the weekend during the fourth of July. AAA is expecting to see about a three percent increase in that holiday weekend travel compared to last year, which is just about what they saw in 2019.(WALA)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with record high gas prices, many of drivers are still hitting the roads this summer for travel.

AAA expects almost 48 million people will fuel up the weekend during the fourth of July. AAA is expecting to see about a three percent increase in that holiday weekend travel compared to last year, which is just about what they saw in 2019.

AAA said even with fuel at a high, car travel will set new records and one gas station in Birmingham is noticing it too. Allen Ehl owns Mac’s One Stop in Birmingham and he said he hasn’t seen a dip in demand at all.

He said he is pumping out the same amount of gas as he was when prices were lower and he is thankful prices aren’t deterring drivers.

“It caused me a lot of sleepless nights,” Ehl said. “I got very worried about my business and people saying ‘we aren’t going to be able to travel or I’m not going to spend that amount of money on gas, I can’t.’ But, it hasn’t been that big of an issue like I thought it might be.”

President Biden called for a three-month suspension on federal taxes on gas and diesel and urged states to do the same, but Ehl said it won’t impact his station too much if it happened in Alabama. Ehl sad he doesn’t think it would help drivers out much either, calling it a “short-term fix.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Homicide investigation on 6th St SW in Birmingham
B’ham PD: Woman, 48, found dead inside home on 6th Street SW
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
David Westbrook
VIDEO: Surveillance video released in case of UAB researcher shot and killed

Latest News

Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
FDA ban Juul vape products but that doesn’t mean e-cigs are gone from shelves
How Juul’s ban will impact businesses and schools
Homeless shelter plan scrapped, but other services in place
Temporary shelter plan for homeless no longer an option during World Games
The final victim of the St. Stephen’s Church shooting was laid to rest Thursday. The church...
Final St. Stephen’s shooting victim laid to rest