Gas station owner says high prices aren’t impacting travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with record high gas prices, many of drivers are still hitting the roads this summer for travel.

AAA expects almost 48 million people will fuel up the weekend during the fourth of July. AAA is expecting to see about a three percent increase in that holiday weekend travel compared to last year, which is just about what they saw in 2019.

AAA said even with fuel at a high, car travel will set new records and one gas station in Birmingham is noticing it too. Allen Ehl owns Mac’s One Stop in Birmingham and he said he hasn’t seen a dip in demand at all.

He said he is pumping out the same amount of gas as he was when prices were lower and he is thankful prices aren’t deterring drivers.

“It caused me a lot of sleepless nights,” Ehl said. “I got very worried about my business and people saying ‘we aren’t going to be able to travel or I’m not going to spend that amount of money on gas, I can’t.’ But, it hasn’t been that big of an issue like I thought it might be.”

President Biden called for a three-month suspension on federal taxes on gas and diesel and urged states to do the same, but Ehl said it won’t impact his station too much if it happened in Alabama. Ehl sad he doesn’t think it would help drivers out much either, calling it a “short-term fix.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.