First Alert for mostly dry and hot weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning thanks to a weak cold front that moved through our area yesterday. We have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to the north and east. Areas along and south of I-20 remain a little warmer in the 70s. Dew points are slightly lower along and north of I-20 this morning, so it doesn’t feel as muggy as it did over the past couple of days. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear this morning. We will watch a weak disturbance this afternoon that could trigger showers and storms in parts of Georgia today, but we will likely stay mostly dry with only a stray shower or storm possible this evening in far east Alabama. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will be a hot afternoon, but dew points should end up in the 60s. The heat index will likely stay below 105°F thanks to slightly drier air, so no heat advisory is expected today. Plan for northerly winds to continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out to the Barons Baseball game this evening, plan for dry weather. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 80s and cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the game. It should be a great night for Friday Night Fireworks!

Widely Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend: Humidity levels are forecast to increase over the weekend. Muggier air will mean higher heat indices and a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. A heat advisory may be needed tomorrow afternoon as temperatures soar into the mid 90s with a heat index near 105°F. We will introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Any storm that forms over the weekend has the potential to become strong and severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. I think the best chance for rain tomorrow will likely occur along and east of I-65. We could definitely use the rain to cool us down. Sunday will end up similar to Saturday. We’ll start out partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures may trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likely climb into the 100°F-105°F range. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor events this weekend, but make sure you have ways to receive weather updates in case storms develop. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front is forecast to dip into Alabama Monday enhancing our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance increases to 50% Monday. We’ll end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that form Monday have the potential to become strong or severe. The weak cold front will likely stall across the Southeast next week helping to enhance afternoon and evening storm chances each day. The best coverage for storms could end up along and south of I-20 for the middle and end of next week. Rain chances will remain at 30%. Next week is looking more typical of summertime with near average high temperatures and a chance for rain each day. Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has moved off the coast of Africa. It’s a little early to monitor waves of tropical moisture off the coast of Africa in June. Normally we focus on this area of the Atlantic in August and September. This tropical wave has model support for potential development over the next 5-7 days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a medium chance - 50% - it could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it moves into the Central Atlantic and eastern Caribbean. It remains too far out to know if it will have any impact on the United States. No tropical issues are expected along the Gulf Coast over the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for highs in the low to mid 90s with a chance for afternoon storms each and every day. Rip current threat will remain in the low to moderate stage with sea surface temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

