Final St. Stephen’s shooting victim laid to rest

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The final victim of the St. Stephen’s Church shooting was laid to rest Thursday.

The church holding funeral services for Jane Pounds and hundreds of people showed up to say their last goodbyes.

Jane Pounds’ sons spoke at her funeral wanting to keep the mood light, often interjecting humor as they remembered their beloved mother.

“If there’s one disappointment I gave her in life, I went to Auburn (laughter).”

Jim Pounds and his younger brother, Crawford, decided their mother’s homegoing service would not be a sad affair.

Instead, they immortalized her as a tough, yet loving mother who was crazy about sports.

“My mother loved sports and she loved Alabama sports…all Alabama sports and she loved Alabama football in particular. There is not a conversation, not one where we didn’t talk about Alabama football probably, so she…it didn’t matter what it was. There may be 10 other things we’re going to cover, we talked about that,” said Crawford Pounds.

Jane Pounds was also a lover of music, who enjoyed knitting and liked staying busy spending much of her time at church.

But most of all, the Pounds remember their mother as a woman with a servant’s heart affectionately known as “St. Jane.”

“I don’t know exactly what life will be like up there, but I know she’s enjoying it, but I will tell you, she’s going to be serving. She is not going to be sitting around. My mom is not sitting on a cloud listening to harp music. She is working, so I hope God was ready when she got there because she is ready to work,” Crawford Pounds quipped.

It’s been a tough week for all who know and loved Jane Pounds who was shot and killed along with her dear friend, Sarah Sharon Yeager and Walter Rainey, during a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Church last Thursday night.

“She’d say to us, ‘Go be the hands and feet of Jesus, to folks who need to hear the good news that they do have a friend, that they do have a place to belong that they are prayed for, that they are loved and that they have a savior. So, while we mourn, we mourn together for our mom, for our mom as a family,” Jim Pounds said.

Jane Pounds is survived by her two sons and four grandchildren.

She was 84 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.