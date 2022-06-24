Dumpster stuck under bridge in Vestavia Hills worries nearby residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses in Vestavia Hills are worried about flooding after they said a dumpster became stuck under a bridge off of Highway 31.

“We had the big rain and everyone said ‘be careful because there is a lot of mud in’,” Vestavia Animal Clinic Hospital Manager Judith Adamson said.

Adamson said Vestavia Animal Clinic is used to minor flooding in the parking lot, but with a stuck dumpster blocking the drainage nearby, city officials worry parking lot flooding could get worse.

“ I went ‘oh my gosh, what is that’,” Adamson said. “It was a dumpster that had floated down the hill from somewhere.”

She said it got stuck a few weeks ago and that it has happened before. City officials say the stuck dumpster could cause more parking lot backup for the vet clinic if rain is heavy enough.

“In the event we have rain, we definitely want to make sure that storm drain is clear and flowing the best it can,” Vestavia Hills Communication Director Cinnamon McCulley said.

Adamson said she also worried about the clinic’s service eventually being impacted due to bent wires.

“You can see over there how it has pushed in that pole with a cable inside of it, so I was a little worried it might cause some interruptions to our systems, but so far it hasn’t,” Adamson said.

McCulley said they’ve been notified, but can’t remove the dumpster themselves.

“Immediately we reached out to ALDOT, because the city does not have equipment to remove something of that size,” McCulley said. “We don’t have ability to get under the bridge and access the dumpster.”

ALDOT confirmed to the city that they will move the dumpster.

“We are just going to continue to follow up with them until it is taken care of,” McCulley said.

WBRC reached out to ALDOT to see if they have an update on the timeline for the dumpster removal, but did not hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.