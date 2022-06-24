LawCall
Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine said a waste management employee discovered a body inside a recycling truck on Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Scarborough Police Department, the driver of a recycling truck found the body of a deceased male among cardboard that the truck had picked up earlier.

The body was removed from the truck and taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Police did not provide further details.

