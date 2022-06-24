COVID-19 Community Levels for Jefferson County updated to “High”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 23rd, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated values for COVID-19 Community Levels for Jefferson County. The county is now listed as “High.”

The value is calculated based on the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population, and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds currently occupied by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to health experts.

According to Jefferson County health leaders, the update means COVID-19 is more common in the community than a few months ago. So far, hospitalizations are much lower than in the winter of 2021/2022; however, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 will likely increase over the next few weeks, according to the Jefferson County Department of Health.

When the COVID-19 Community Levels are designated as “High,” the CDC recommends the following:

Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccines are now available for ages six months and up.

Booster doses are available for persons ages five years and older.

2nd booster doses are available for adults 50 years of age and older and for persons 12 years and older with a weakened immune system.

COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. COVID-19 infection may still occur in persons who have been vaccinated, but a significant amount reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.



Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, especially if you are in a high-risk group for COVID-19 infection.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

If you test positive for COVID-19, speak with your health care provider about medications that can be taken at home to treat COVID-19. Do not delay contacting your health care provider as these medications are most effective when started as soon as possible.

