City of Birmingham to open temporary satellite location for certain services during The World Games

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will open a temporary satellite office for permitting and finance services during The World Games.

The office will be located at 1200 Tuscaloosa Ave. on weekdays from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 15. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for permits and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for finance.


All permitting applications will be available at the satellite office as well as the following finance operations: business licenses, business taxes, payment of permit fees, and central cashier functions. Checks and debit/credit cards are preferred for payments.

  • For questions about permitting services offered at the satellite office, call 205-254-2252 and 205-254-2211.
  • Inquiries about finance services offered at the temporary site, call 205-254-2188 for central cashier and 205-254-2198 for tax and license.

