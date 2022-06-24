LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham man gets six years in prison for gun, drug charges

Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he...
Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed heroin with the intent to distribute, felon possession of a firearm, and carried a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime.(piqsels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The office of the U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that a Birmingham man has been sentenced to six years in prison for gun and drug charges.

Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed heroin with the intent to distribute, felon possession of a firearm, and carried a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime.

In July of 2020, officers established a police checkpoint at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and 29th Street North. Sills arrived to the checkpoint in a white Mercedes-Benz, when officers smelled marijuana in the car. Sills admitted that he smoked marijuana that day.

During a searcher, officers found a pistol in Sills’s waistband, and a clear plastic sandwich bag with marijuana, a plastic bag with nearly 31 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and more empty sandwich bags.

The Birmingham Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

I-65 SB @ MP236.8 past Exit 238 US31/Alabaster in Alabaster.
Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby Co.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Alabama files emergency motion to lift injunction on state abortion law
Tuscaloosa firefighters conduct first major training since COVID
Tuscaloosa firefighters conduct first major training since COVID