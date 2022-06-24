Birmingham man gets six years in prison for gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The office of the U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that a Birmingham man has been sentenced to six years in prison for gun and drug charges.

Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed heroin with the intent to distribute, felon possession of a firearm, and carried a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime.

In July of 2020, officers established a police checkpoint at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and 29th Street North. Sills arrived to the checkpoint in a white Mercedes-Benz, when officers smelled marijuana in the car. Sills admitted that he smoked marijuana that day.

During a searcher, officers found a pistol in Sills’s waistband, and a clear plastic sandwich bag with marijuana, a plastic bag with nearly 31 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and more empty sandwich bags.

The Birmingham Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.

