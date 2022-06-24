AP: Alabama’s 3 abortion clinics stopped providing abortions

MONTGOMERY (AP) - On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled ending constitutional protections for abortion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

According to Associated Press, Alabama’s three abortion clinics on Friday stopped providing abortions because of concerns of prosecution under the 1951 law, clinic owners and representatives said. Alabama Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a vocal critic of Roe, said abortion providers operating in violation of state law, “should immediately cease and desist operations.” He did not mention the 1951 law but said all laws not enjoined by the courts would be enforced. Marshall also said his office would move to dissolve the injunction blocking enforcement of the 2019 abortion ban. Marshall said the state would also move to lift other injunctions that blocked previous attempts to implement abortion restrictions, including a ban on abortion clinics near schools and a ban on the most common method for second trimester abortions.

WBRC FOX6 checked the Planned Parenthood websites for the clinics in Alabama. Clicking on the Abortion Referrals tab opens Abortion Finder. That website includes this statement under the state by state guide for Alabama: Abortion is banned in Alabama. Abortion is completely banned in Alabama with very limited exceptions because of a new law that went into effect June 24, 2022.

