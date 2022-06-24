LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.

One of the stars of the movie is Dixie Griffith, daughter of the show’s star, Andy Griffith.

“Well, I’m Skippy. I’m one of the fun girls from Mount Pilot. And this is my friend. And this is really great because it brings back the love of the show and raises that feeling of Mayberry,” Griffith told WBRC.

“I wanted to get involved because I wanted to be part of Mayberry days in North Carolina for about 21 years. So when the opportunity came to play Daphne, one of the fun girls, it was right up my alley,” explained Michelle Bryson who plays the other half of the “Fun Girls.”

“I was named, and I’m not boasting, the number one fan of the ‘Andy Griffith Show.’ And I’ve seen every episode at least 200 times. So to be a part of this and have Dixie Griffith, Andy’s daughter, and Michelle, too. It’s just real special. And we appreciate you guys, too. And I’m on the board for Eagle’s Wings, which is for special needs adults. And proceeds from this goes to it. And we appreciate y’all being a part of this,” added Kenneth Junkin of Gordo who plays fan favorite Otis.

“Mayberry Man” appears at the Bama Theater on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are still available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
2 charged in relation to social media post
Tuscaloosa Police make arrests in relation to racist threat online
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Communities react, respond to Supreme Court’s Roe V Wade ruling
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote
2 charged in relation to social media post
Tuscaloosa Police make arrests in relation to racist threat online