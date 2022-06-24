Andy Griffith character actors visit Tuscaloosa to promote 'Mayberry Man'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.

One of the stars of the movie is Dixie Griffith, daughter of the show’s star, Andy Griffith.

“Well, I’m Skippy. I’m one of the fun girls from Mount Pilot. And this is my friend. And this is really great because it brings back the love of the show and raises that feeling of Mayberry,” Griffith told WBRC.

“I wanted to get involved because I wanted to be part of Mayberry days in North Carolina for about 21 years. So when the opportunity came to play Daphne, one of the fun girls, it was right up my alley,” explained Michelle Bryson who plays the other half of the “Fun Girls.”

“I was named, and I’m not boasting, the number one fan of the ‘Andy Griffith Show.’ And I’ve seen every episode at least 200 times. So to be a part of this and have Dixie Griffith, Andy’s daughter, and Michelle, too. It’s just real special. And we appreciate you guys, too. And I’m on the board for Eagle’s Wings, which is for special needs adults. And proceeds from this goes to it. And we appreciate y’all being a part of this,” added Kenneth Junkin of Gordo who plays fan favorite Otis.

“Mayberry Man” appears at the Bama Theater on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are still available.

