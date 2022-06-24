53-year-old Talladega man killed in truck accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 23, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said David Wayne Stewart, 53, was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Stewart was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to investigators.

It happened at approximately 2:17 p.m. on Cove Access Road, approximately seven miles west of Talladega, in Talladega County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

