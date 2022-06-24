LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Roe v. Wade falls: Alabama leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court’s vote