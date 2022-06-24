LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

18-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing child, authorities say

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a sexual offense in North Carolina for sexually abusing a young child. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a first-degree statutory sexual offense stemming from an investigation that started in July 2021, as reported by WHNS.

Investigators said the abuse took place when Procopio was 18 and the victim was 3 years old.

“Every report of a sexual offense is taken seriously by the sheriff’s office,” Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

This week, Procopio was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. The 18-year-old will be required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Airlines cancel thousands of flights again as chaos worsens. (CNN, GIANNA MORALES, WSMV, WFAA,...
Chaos at airports worsen as airlines cancel more flights
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion