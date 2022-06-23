LawCall
Yo Mama’s: Grilled Catfish with Gouda Grits

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

4 Catfish fillets

1/4 cup Cajun seasoning

1/4 c Olive Oil

Prepare Grits (as desired then add)

Cream cheese

Salt

Butter

Gouda cheese shredded

Sauté spinach with butter and garlic

Meunière sauce:

1/4 cup Fish sauce

3/4 cup chicken broth

3/4 tsp Garlic minced

3 sticks Butter

2 tbsp all purpose Flour

1/4 c Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

In a 1-quart saucepan combine the stock and garlic. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a 1-quart saucepan melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over high heat. Add the flour and whisk with a metal whisk until smooth, about 10 seconds. Remove from heat.

Return stock mixture to a medium heat. Gradually add the butter mixture to the stock mixture, whisking constantly until smooth. Reduce heat to very low.

Add the remaining 2½ sticks of butter, about a third at a time, whisking constantly each time until butter is melted.

Gradually add the Worcestershire, whisking constantly, and add the salt.

Continue cooking until sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes, whisking often.

The sauce may be kept warm (or reheated) by setting the pan over another pan of hot (but not boiling) water.

