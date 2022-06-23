Yo Mama’s: Grilled Catfish with Gouda Grits

Ingredients:

4 Catfish fillets

1/4 cup Cajun seasoning

1/4 c Olive Oil

Prepare Grits (as desired then add)

Cream cheese

Salt

Butter

Gouda cheese shredded

Sauté spinach with butter and garlic

Meunière sauce:

1/4 cup Fish sauce

3/4 cup chicken broth

3/4 tsp Garlic minced

3 sticks Butter

2 tbsp all purpose Flour

1/4 c Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp salt

Instructions:

In a 1-quart saucepan combine the stock and garlic. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a 1-quart saucepan melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over high heat. Add the flour and whisk with a metal whisk until smooth, about 10 seconds. Remove from heat.

Return stock mixture to a medium heat. Gradually add the butter mixture to the stock mixture, whisking constantly until smooth. Reduce heat to very low.

Add the remaining 2½ sticks of butter, about a third at a time, whisking constantly each time until butter is melted.

Gradually add the Worcestershire, whisking constantly, and add the salt.

Continue cooking until sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes, whisking often.

The sauce may be kept warm (or reheated) by setting the pan over another pan of hot (but not boiling) water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.